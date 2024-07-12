Police Ladies Association in Ashanti Region Pays a Courtesy Call on the Vice-Chancellor

The group expressed gratitude to Professor Dickson

A delegation from the Police Ladies Association (POLAS) of the Ghana Police Service's Ashanti Region have visited Professor (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST.

Led by Superintendent Mary Affanyi, the Manhyia Divisional MTTD Commander, the group expressed gratitude to Professor Dickson for her appointment as their patron and congratulated her on her reappointment as Vice-Chancellor.



Superintendent Affanyi sought advice and guidance from Professor Dickson, who commended the police for their role in maintaining peace and order critical to education and national development.

She praised their dedication, emphasizing the importance of their work in creating a conducive environment for learning.



Read full article