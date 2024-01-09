Police Officer allegedly harasses, extorts money from Ho-Adaklu Have drivers

File photo

Source: GNA

Drivers plying the Ho-Adaklu Have road have complained about alleged harassment and extortion by an unidentified police officer on Ho market days.

They, therefore, appealed to the Ho Municipal Police Commander to call the said officer to order before they advised themselves.



The drivers, who appealed to the Ghana News Agency in Ho, stated that if the harassment and extortion continued, they would boycott the use of the road on Ho market days.



They said the officer 'crosses' the road as early as 0400 hours and leaves at 0530 hours.

The drivers said they could not see the service number or the officer's name because he always wore a coat over the uniform.



Some traders, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on condition of anonymity, corroborated what the drivers said.



A senior Police officer when contacted told the Ghana News Agency that the law did not mandate any Police officer to be on "road check" alone.