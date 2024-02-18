Police arrest two suspects over robbery and murder of MoMo vendor in Walewale

Zakaria Yamusa alias Vandam and Fatao Issah have been arrested by the police

The Ghana Police Service has taken two individuals, Zakaria Yamusa alias Vandam and Fatao Issah, into custody in connection with the robbery and murder of a mobile money vendor and another person in Walewale, North East Region.

According to a statement released by the Police, the suspects allegedly shot and killed two individuals, including the mobile money vendor, and caused injuries to seven others during the attack on February 12, 2024.



The Police confirmed that the arrested suspects will be presented before the court to face justice for their alleged involvement in the violent incident.



The statement further indicated that the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, personally reached out to all the injured individuals and the families of the deceased victims via telephone, assuring them of a thorough police investigation.

"Intelligence operation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators involved arrested," the Police stated.



