Police begins investigation into assault on Citi FM journalist by Yendi MP

The Northern Regional Police Command has taken charge of the probe into the reported assault on Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, the Northern Regional correspondent for Citi FM/Citi TV, allegedly by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama.

The incident occurred during the chaos that marred the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency, prompting Alabira to file an official report with the Yendi Divisional Police Command.



Alabira, who was covering the tumultuous events, recounted extending an opportunity to MP Farouk Aliu Mahama to share his perspective on the violence. Instead, Alabira claims he was slapped by the MP, and further violence ensued with the MP's team, resulting in the confiscation of his phone.

Alabira disclosed in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show that although he suffered no physical injuries, the incident caused him sleepless nights, stating, “Physically, there are no physical injuries, just that, for the past two days, I don’t know, maybe if I’m overthinking or something, I couldn’t sleep.”



In response to questions about the party's actions, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, stated in an interview on Citi FM that the party had not yet received a formal report on the assault.