News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Police debunk rumors of IGP Akufo-Dampare's leave

IGP Dampare New Nice Photlo.png George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police

Sun, 30 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service has dismissed rumors that Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, has been asked to proceed on leave.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live