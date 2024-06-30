Police debunk rumors of IGP Akufo-Dampare's leave

The Ghana Police Service has dismissed rumors that Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, has been asked to proceed on leave.

Reports had suggested that the IGP was to hand over his duties to his deputy, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, in connection with the 2023 leaked tape scandal.



The Police Service has clarified that these reports are false and that Dr. Akufo-Dampare continues to lead the Service as mandated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



A statement from ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, confirmed that the IGP remains in office and is performing his duties.

The Police Service has urged the public to disregard these baseless reports, assuring them of Dr. Akufo-Dampare's continued leadership.



Read the full statement below:







