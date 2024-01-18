Police express gratitude for public support during Christmas; share memorable pictures

One of the photos shared by the Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service has expressed gratitude for the cooperation and support they received from the public during the Yuletide.

In a post on its official handles on social media on Thursday, January 18, 2024, the police said “We, the Police wish to express our sincerest gratitude to all our stakeholders for the cooperation and support received during the festive period.



“In view of this, we would like to share with you some memorable pictures of the National Police Headquarters during the period.”



Following what appeared like an incident-free Christmas, the Police Service has received a commendation from members of the public.

Among the notable Ghanaians who have commended the Dampare-led organization is the Ashanti Monarch Otumfuo Osei Tutu.







