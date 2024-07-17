News

Police find ‘kuntunsin’ body in Tema

Lamiso PaulinaaIMG 1904.jpeg Paulina Lamisi

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: The Chronicle

Madam Paulina Lamisi, Women’s Organizer of the NDC in Tema West, went missing on June 12, 2024.

Shortly after, a dismembered female body was found in Tema, prompting police to consider DNA testing for identification.

Lamisi's recent travels to Lome and Lagos, where she reported receiving threats, add complexity to the investigation.

Family and party members are collaborating with authorities to uncover details surrounding her disappearance and the identity of the deceased woman found in Tema

