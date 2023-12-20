Police grabs 1 person over death of 22-year-old at Yorogo in Bolga

The suspect arrested for the death of 22-year-old at Yorogo

The Ghana Police Service have taken one person into custody following the tragic death of a 22-year-old man at Yorogo, a suburb of Bolga Central in the Upper East Region.

According to preliminary reports from the Police, the suspect, identified as Abotiyareba Aduko, allegedly stabbed the victim, Asobire Akuta, during a confrontation that occurred on the evening of December 19, 2023, around 6:30 pm.



After the incident, the injured Asobire Akuta was quickly transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention.



Unfortunately, despite the efforts of medical authorities, he was pronounced dead on arrival.



The suspect is currently in Police custody, cooperating with the police as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal altercation.



