Police gun down robber in Bole-Bamboi highway heist

Police in Banda Nkwanta have fatally shot an armed robber during a reported robbery incident on the Teselima-Banda Nkwanta stretch of the Bole-Bamboi highway.

Upon receiving information about the robbery, a police team led by Inspector Carl Agyemang Acheampong arrived at the scene to encounter six armed robbers attacking a Benz cargo truck with No. UW 7009 Y.



Upon the police's arrival, the robbers opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. Subsequently, the robbers fled into the bush.

Upon revisiting the scene, the police discovered one of the robbers, suspected to be of Fulani descent, with gunshot wounds, an automatic pump-action gun, and ammunition.



Despite being rushed to Leyaata Hospital, the robber succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has been deposited at the hospital's morgue for further action.