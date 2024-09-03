News

Police nab impersonator targeting ECG customers

ECGimpScreenshot 2024 09 03 131838.png Agyei posed as a disconnection officer

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: Daily Guide

The Assin Fosu District Police arrested Isaac Akwasi Agyei, a 38-year-old man, for impersonating an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) staff member and defrauding customers in the Assin South District.

Agyei posed as a disconnection officer, demanding Gh¢50 from customers with debts over Gh¢200, threatening to disconnect their electricity if they didn't pay.

He even removed service wires from meters.

His scam was exposed when suspicious victims reported him to a local assembly member.

ECG's Central Region General Manager, Emmanuel Lumor, urged customers to be cautious of such fraudsters.

