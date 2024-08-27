Police officer allegedly commits suicide after husband's infidelity

Her body has been taken to the mortuary for further examination

A female police officer in her 30s allegedly committed suicide in Mamponteng, Ashanti Region.

The tragedy reportedly occurred after the officer discovered that her husband, recently transferred to Bimbilla, had impregnated another woman.



This led to a severe conflict between the couple, as the husband mocked her for being unable to have children and compared her to the other woman.

The distressing situation is believed to have driven the officer to take her own life.



Her body has been taken to the mortuary for further examination.



