Police officer gets injured during NDC demonstration clash in Kumasi

The injured officer is receiving medical care, and an investigation is underway

The Ghana Police Service has praised the public for their support during the nationwide NDC demonstration on September 17, 2024, but confirmed that a police officer was injured in Kumasi.

The protest ended peacefully in all regions except for an incident in Kumasi, where some demonstrators attempted to force entry into the Electoral Commission premises and threw stones at the police.



The police thanked all stakeholders and commended officers for their dedication to maintaining peace and order throughout the event.



