Police officer interdicted over alleged assault

Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service has taken disciplinary action against General Corporal Wise Bessey, whose badge number is 49187, following allegations of assaulting a member of the public in Takoradi, located in the Western Region. Bessey has been interdicted from his duties.

The purpose of the interdiction is to facilitate a comprehensive inquiry into the occurrence and the adherence of the police officer posted at the Takoradi District Police Command to the regulations of the Police Service.



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has established contact with the victim and provided assurance of requisite police support and a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The police, in a statement, assured the general public to continue to ensure that professionalism is maintained at all times in the discharge of the service's mandate.



