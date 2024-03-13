Police prosecutors barred from handling cases exceeding GH¢500K – Chief Justice

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, has issued a directive to all judges concerning the adjudication of cases presented by police prosecutors, following a letter from the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

The Attorney-General's letter outlined that police prosecutors are now restricted to handling cases with a monetary value not exceeding GH¢500,000. Cases surpassing this limit must be referred to the Office of the Attorney General for further assessment and guidance.



In response to concerns raised by the Director of Public Prosecutions about lower court judges being unaware of these limitations, the Attorney-General emphasized the necessity for judges to refuse cases exceeding the prescribed monetary threshold, unless advised by the Office of the Attorney-General.



The Chief Justice conveyed this directive to judges in a letter dated March 4, 2024, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the prescribed limits set for police prosecutors.



