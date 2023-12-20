News

Police pursue suspects for violence during district assembly election at Mamobi

Scatterd Electoral Materials The suspects caused damage to electoral materials and injured one person in the process

Wed, 20 Dec 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Police are currently pursuing some suspects in connection with a violent disturbance during the ongoing Districts Assembly Elections at Senya Electoral Area, Mamobi in Accra.

The suspects caused damage to electoral materials and injured one person in the process.

A Police reinforcement team took control of the situation and restored order.

However, as a result of the incident, the Electoral Commission decided to suspend the process and announce a new date for the election in the area.

A statement by the police said: “We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the perpetrators arrested to face justice.”

