Police restore order at Bekwai SDA SHS after violent clashes between rival students

Bekwai SDA Senior High School (SHS)

Following violent clashes between rival students at Bekwai SDA Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region, police were called in to maintain peace and prevent further clashes.

According to Daily Guide, the incident, which occurred on Friday evening, resulted in injuries to some students.



The clashes reportedly stemmed from a misunderstanding between a day student and a boarding student earlier in the day. Although the initial altercation was diffused, tensions escalated later in the evening when some day students, allegedly supported by the townsfolk, attempted to attack the boarding students.



School authorities intervened and called the police, who arrived and restored order.

However, tensions remained high, leading to a second attempted attack by townsfolk on Saturday evening. Police presence prevented further violence, and one individual was apprehended for attempting to attack the boarding students.



Five students have been invited by the police for questioning. Police continue to patrol the school to prevent any further clashes and maintain peace.