Police smoke-out East Legon robbers

Source: The Chronicle

Ghana Police have arrested 30-year-old Isaac Brena Eshun for a robbery in East Legon, where victims lost a Mercedes-Benz, iPhones, AirPods, and cash.

Eshun's accomplice, 47-year-old Peter Amuzu, was also detained, and a stolen iPhone was recovered from him.



Further investigations led to the arrest of Ibrahim Mohammed in Tamale, who was found with the stolen Mercedes-Benz and three additional vehicles.

The Police Intelligence Directorate continues to investigate and ensure public safety.



