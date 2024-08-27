Police smoke-out East Legon robbers

Menu ›
Tue, 27 Aug 2024
Ghana Police have arrested 30-year-old Isaac Brena Eshun for a robbery in East Legon, where victims lost a Mercedes-Benz, iPhones, AirPods, and cash.
Eshun's accomplice, 47-year-old Peter Amuzu, was also detained, and a stolen iPhone was recovered from him.
Further investigations led to the arrest of Ibrahim Mohammed in Tamale, who was found with the stolen Mercedes-Benz and three additional vehicles.
The Police Intelligence Directorate continues to investigate and ensure public safety.
