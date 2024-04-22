Police swoop nets 20 suspected criminals in Kumasi

Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Police in the Ashanti Region have apprehended 20 suspected criminals

In a targeted operation, the Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Police in the Ashanti Region have apprehended 20 suspected criminals from several notorious areas in Kumasi.

According to the Daily Guide, the sweep, conducted at 6:30 am on April 20, 2024, aimed to crack down on violent crimes in the region, focusing on areas such as Krofrom, Tafo Magazine, Tafo Nhyiaeso, Ahwiaa, and Pankrono.



Although the police did not disclose the identities of the arrested individuals, they confirmed that the suspects were taken into custody and would undergo screening.



Those found guilty of criminal activities will be prosecuted in court.



Additionally, the police discovered quantities of dried plant materials believed to be Indian hemp, or 'Ganja,' along with blisters of Tramadol in possession of the suspects, which have been retained as evidence for further investigation.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by the police to curb criminal activities and enhance security in Kumasi.



The success of such operations hinges on strategic planning and execution, often involving intelligence gathering and cooperation between law enforcement agencies.



The police aim not only to apprehend suspected criminals but also to deter criminal behavior and create a safer environment for residents.