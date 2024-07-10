Police working hard to locate missing NDC organiser

Paulina Lamisi

Source: The Chronicle

The Missing Persons Unit (MPU) of the CID is using scientific methods to investigate the disappearance of Paulina Lamisi, the Tema West Women’s Organiser for the NDC, who vanished on June 12, 2024, from her Sowutuom home in Accra.

Lamisi, 42, recently suffered a miscarriage and had received threats over her political role.



She left home with a bag and some items, and her phone was active until June 14.

Her husband, Apostle Elijah Arthur, urges the public to assist the police. The investigation is ongoing, with promising leads from telecommunications data. Stay tuned for updates.



