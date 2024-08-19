Policeman shoots 25-year-old man dead after disagreement over fare

The deceased's body has been sent to the Police Hospital morgu

A 25-year-old man, Stanley Ahadzi, was shot dead on August 18, 2024, at Koans Estate in Adjen Kotoku, Greater Accra.

The incident occurred after a dispute over a fare between Ahadzi and Constable Smith Gyekyi, a police officer moonlighting as a commercial driver.



Ahadzi had been called to assist a passenger, Esther Owusua, with directions, but an argument over the fare led Gyekyi to fatally shoot Ahadzi.

Gyekyi later surrendered to the police and has been detained.



The deceased's body has been sent to the Police Hospital morgue, and investigations are ongoing.



