Policeman shot dead at forest reserve near Ejisu

A policeman with the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters has been shot dead by unknown assailants in the Bobiri Forest Reserve at Kubease near Ejisu, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Sergeant Amoah Moses was identified by officers from the Ejisu District Police headquarters led by DSP Mr. Patrick Okai Kodjoe, the District Commander assisted by ASP Mrs. Hannah Amoafo and the District Crime Officer with the Ashanti Regional Crime Scene Management Team led by DSP Mr. Francis Nimoh.



It followed a complaint by one Caleb Adu Agyemang, the Assemblyman of Kubease Electoral Area to the effect that a male adult believed to be in his 30s was on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 found dead at the Forest Reserve



In his account, the deceased dressed in a green long-sleeve shirt over a khaki trousers and a black boot, was lying unconscious in a supine position in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound on the right leg below the knee.

A single-barrel gun and a machete were also found beside him. He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by a medical officer. The body has since been deposited at the same hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy.



Police investigators indicate that efforts are underway to unravel the mystery behind the death of the young policeman.