Polish-assembled trains handed over to Ghana, set to arrive in March

Ghana's new train

Ghana has received the initial set of 12 advanced trains manufactured in Poland.

The handing-over ceremony took place in Poland on February 2, 2024.



The first train is expected in Ghana by the middle of March 2024.



The trains, designed for the new Tema-Mpakadan standard-gauge railway line, will traverse a 97 km route, facilitating the movement of goods and passengers along Ghana's Eastern corridor.



The railway project, nearing completion at 98%, is part of the broader Ghana-Burkina Faso interconnectivity initiative, aiming to connect Ouagadougou to the Port in Tema.

The delivery is the first standard-gauge procurement by the Ghanaian government.



After system testing, bug fixes, and some trial runs, it will be prepared for the President's commissioning sometime in June 2024.



The CEO of the Ghana Railways Development Authority expressed optimism about a long-term partnership with the Polish manufacturer, emphasising the trains' durability and urging the public to embrace rail transportation.



The arrival of these modern trains signifies a promising era for Ghana's rail sector, promising improved connectivity, efficiency, and economic growth.