Political analyst casts doubt on electoral victory for Alan and Abu Sakara

Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Abu Sakara Foster

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has expressed skepticism about the electoral prospects of Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Abu Sakara Foster in the upcoming December elections, despite their recent efforts.

Alan Kyerematen, who is contesting as an independent presidential candidate, has forged a strategic alliance with the National Interest Movement, forming 'The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC),' announced on Thursday, April 4.



Detailing the objectives of the Alliance, Kyerematen aims to unite Ghanaians from various backgrounds, particularly focusing on youth and women, with the goal of electing Ghana’s first independent President. The official launch of the Alliance is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17.



During an interview on Citi FM, Dr. Asah-Asante elaborated on the challenges facing independent candidates within Ghana's electoral system, suggesting that third-force parties typically lack electoral strength.

He indicated that while victory might be unlikely for Kyerematen and Dr. Abu Sakara, the strategic approach for the Alliance would be to garner as many votes as possible. Collaborating with smaller parties to secure more than four per cent of the votes could lead to a runoff, offering them a favorable position.



Dr. Asah-Asante emphasized that although Alan Kyerematen holds significant influence in certain regions due to his political background and accomplishments, the success of the Alliance hinges on their ability to navigate the electoral landscape strategically.