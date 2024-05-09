Political candidates urged to promote unity in election campaigns

Daniel Owusu-Koranteng

Political candidates preparing for the 2024 general election have received advice to utilize their election campaigns as a means to promote unity among the populace, thereby enhancing the country's democratic credentials.

The President of the Ghana National Association of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Practitioners (GNAAP), Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, delivered this message during the association's 11th annual general conference in Accra.



He emphasized that fostering a culture of respect for all groups would promote inclusivity and ensure peace during and after the elections.



The conference, themed "Strengthening Ghana's Democracy through Dialogue and Inclusiveness — The Role of ADR," saw the induction of 77 new members into the association, with Patron Alex Nartey leading the new members in their oath of allegiance and membership.



Owusu-Koranteng stressed the importance of integrating ADR into the electoral process to address conflicts that often arise before, during, and after elections.



He highlighted ADR as a vital instrument for social cohesion, rooted in historical principles of reconciliation and peace-building, essential for preventing election-related conflicts.

He called on political activists and candidates to prioritize national unity and development goals over electoral violence.



He assured that the association was prepared to offer free conflict resolution services during and after the elections, in collaboration with institutions like the National Peace Council, the judicial service, and electoral bodies.



George Amoh, Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, reiterated the council's commitment to ensuring a peaceful election through proactive measures, including engagements with stakeholders and the establishment of monitoring committees.



Nana Barfi I, the Adontenhene of Adomfe, emphasized the need for conference participants to advocate for peaceful conflict resolution in their communities.