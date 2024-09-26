Politicians creating parallel civil service – Prof. Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo at the 7th Nathan Annang Quao Excellence Lecture

Source: GNA

Professor Ransford Gyampo has criticized the hiring of personal advisors and consultants by Ministers, saying it undermines the civil service’s effectiveness and creates a “parallel” system.

Speaking at the 7th Nathan Annang Quao Excellence Lecture, he noted that these consultants are paid more than civil servants, causing demotivation and inefficiency.



He called for better education on political neutrality within the civil service and urged that promotions be based on merit, not politics.

The event also saw CLOGSAG awarding distinguished public servants, including former Controller and Accountant General, Mr. Raphael K. Tuffuor.



