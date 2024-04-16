Politicians shouldn’t use youth as conduit to perpetrate violence — NDC PC

Seid Mubarak, NDC parliamentary candidate for the Sunyani East Constituency

Source: GNA

Mr Seid Mubarak, the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Sunyani East Constituency has urged the youth against being manipulated by politicians to perpetrate violence in the December 2024 polls.

The parliamentary candidate said he was dedicated to safeguarding the youth from being used to incite violence before, during, and after the Election 2024.



Mr Mubarak made the statement in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani on peace towards the upcoming general elections.



Touching on his prospects in the elections, Mr Mubarak said he was optimistic about a resounding victory, emphasising his commitment to unite the youth in the constituency to collaborate on strategies for achieving development that had long been elusive in the community.

He said Sunyani was lagging in terms of development, saying, the township had reached a point where it needed modern sporting infrastructure to promote sporting activities effectively.



He highlighted another crucial infrastructure gap being a modernised market, to help stimulate economic growth and development in the area by creating opportunities for increased economic activities.



He said he would remain loyal to promoting development in the constituency and restore Sunyani’s reputation as the cleanest city in Ghana which could be achievable if he was voted into power.