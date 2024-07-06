Pope Francis critic excommunicated by the Vatican

Carlo Maria Vigano

Source: BBC

The Vatican has excommunicated Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a vocal critic of Pope Francis, for schism.

Vigano, 83, has long opposed the Pope, accusing him of heresy and criticizing his views on immigration, climate change, and LGBTQ+ issues.



He served as the papal envoy to Washington from 2011 to 2016 and went into hiding in 2018 after alleging the Pope covered up sexual abuse, a claim the Vatican denied.

Vigano, linked with US conspiracy theorists, has rejected Covid vaccines and promoted globalist conspiracies. Despite his excommunication, Vigano stands by his criticisms of Pope Francis.



