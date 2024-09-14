Pope urges Catholics to pick 'lesser evil' between Trump and Harris

Pope Francis

Source: BBC

Pope Francis has urged US Catholics to vote for the "lesser evil" in the upcoming presidential election, calling both major candidates "against life."

Without naming names, the Pope criticized policies associated with Donald Trump, such as rejecting migrants, and Kamala Harris's pro-abortion stance, equating them to "assassination."



Though not American himself, the Pope emphasized the importance of voting, stating, "Not voting is ugly. It is not good."

His comments, made during a news conference following his Southeast Asia tour, reflect his long-standing positions on immigration and abortion.



