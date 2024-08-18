Popular Cleveland-based Kwame Botchway found dead in apartment

Kwame Botchway

Kwame Botchway, a prominent Ghanaian activist in Cleveland, Ohio, has been found dead in his apartment, according to MyNewsGh.com.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, but details remain unclear.



Botchway, known for his work in social justice and economic development, was a former Executive Board member of the Cleveland NAACP.

He was planning a visit to Ghana before his untimely death.



Tributes have poured in from around the world, with the Cleveland NAACP mourning the loss of "The Cleveland Optimist," praising his dedication to uplifting minority communities.



