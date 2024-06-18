Poverty remains the greatest global challenge – GSS

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Source: GNA

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has launched a district-level Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report to tackle poverty in Ghana.

The report assesses deprivations in health, education, living conditions, and employment to complement monetary measures of poverty. Stakeholders emphasized the need for data to understand deprivation and eliminate poverty.



The MPI will provide baseline data for measuring progress, support policy implementation, and monitor development programs. The report will also inform resource allocation and track trends in multidimensional poverty.

The GSS aims to provide evidence-based decision-making data to support Ghana's development goals.



