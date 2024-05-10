Power crisis: Ghana is better under ‘dumsor’ than ‘dum sie sie’ – Dwumfour

Albert Dwumfour

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfour says the nation is better off with managing the power crisis also known as ‘dumsor’ with a timetable than is without it.

This comes on the back of the Ministry for Energy, Mathew Opoku Prempeh stating that the current administration is rather fixing the power crisis which dum sie sie.



But the GJA President disagrees.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Thursday, the GJA President stated that Ghanaians and media houses are worse off under the current leadership with managing of the power crisis.

“The power supply cannot be taken for granted, you can’t say that it is ‘dum sie sie’ (fixing the power crisis) what is ‘dum sie sie’? We will be better off under ‘dumsor’ than ‘dum sie sie’. Because ‘dumsor’ comes with a schedule or timetable.



“My people from the media perspective will appreciate it if there is a schedule. Look this is affecting equipment and transmission time and all that. Assuming you don’t have the capacity to purchase an industrial generator, automatic switch, and all that. You will just be there and the power will go off. How do you serve the people?” Mr. Dwumfour quizzed.



He continued: “We serve as the bridge between the government and the people and we are supposed to serve the people with the government’s policies. If we break down and are unable to discharge that duty we will be doing a great disservice to this nation and it will affect our democracy.”