Power crisis: I advised Akufo-Addo not to tamper with ESLA – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has disclosed that he advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against altering the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA), fearing it could trigger a return to the ‘dumsor’ era.

He made this known during a meeting with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) on April 8, 2024.



Mahama emphasised his caution regarding ESLA, citing concerns about the ongoing power crisis and its potential exacerbation.



"I advised President Akufo-Addo not to tamper with ESLA, as it could potentially reignite dumsor," Mahama stated during the meeting.

ESLA was introduced during Mahama's administration in 2015 to stabilise Ghana’s energy sector and mitigate the effects of the power crisis by imposing levies on petroleum products and electricity consumption. Its objective was to generate revenue for settling energy-related debts, totaling GH¢14bn by the end of 2020.



Although ESLA successfully accumulated over GH¢30bn within six years, the Akufo-Addo government securitised it and extended it until 2035.