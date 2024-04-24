Power crisis rooted in govt's mismanagement - Minority

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has vehemently opposed the idea of privatizing the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as a solution to the ongoing power outages in the country.

According to the Caucus, the recent resurgence of 'dumsor' is not solely due to the lack of privatization of ECG but rather stems from the government's significant debts owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs).



Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, a Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, pointed out that the government's failure to settle its financial obligations to the IPPs has exacerbated the energy crisis.



"It [dumsor] is not because we have not privatized [ECG] that is why the challenge is coming. It is because the government has mismanaged its responsibility toward the power agencies," Dr. Pelpuo asserted.

He highlighted the critical role played by the private sector in the country's power supply, emphasizing that the Independent Power Producers, who are essential contributors to the national grid, have not been duly compensated by the government.



"The government is failing to pay the private sector that is providing the light because the source of power is private sector-driven. The Independent Power Producers, government is unable to pay them their debts. ECG is unable to pay them," he explained.



The assertion by the Minority Caucus comes amid growing concerns over the frequent power outages experienced across various parts of the country. Many Ghanaians have expressed frustration and dissatisfaction with the situation, which has adversely affected businesses, household activities, and overall productivity.