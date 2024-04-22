Power cuts to end soon- Gideon Boako assures

Gideon Boako

Dr. Gideon Boako, Economic Advisor and Spokesperson for the Vice President, has provided assurance that the widespread power cuts experienced across Ghana will soon be a thing of the past.

Expressing high optimism, he stated that the electricity issues plaguing the country will be resolved by the end of the current month.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo," Dr. Boako confidently stated, "The information I have and from where I sit, I know the power cuts will end by the end of this month."



His statement reflects the government's commitment to resolving the electricity challenges faced by Ghanaians.



Despite his optimism, Dr. Boako expressed concern over the irregular power supply to communities across the nation. He particularly criticized the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for its failure to provide consumers with a timetable to guide them in managing their daily activities.



He found the ECG's approach to communication and service delivery to be inadequate and detrimental to the welfare of Ghanaians.

Dr. Boako emphasized the need for clear and concise communication to the public regarding the electricity situation. He stressed that Ghanaians should be informed about the specific problems causing the power cuts and be given a timeline for when these issues will be resolved.



According to him, this transparency is crucial for citizens to avoid financial losses and disruptions to their daily lives.



In conclusion, Dr. Boako reiterated the government's commitment to addressing the electricity challenges and ensuring that Ghanaians receive reliable and uninterrupted power supply.



He urged the ECG and other stakeholders to prioritize effective communication and timely resolution of the power issues to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians affected by the irregular electricity supply.