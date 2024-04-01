Power outages reportedly destroy medical equipment at KATH

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the Manhyia Government Hospital have been grappling with the aftermath of intermittent power cuts, resulting in the breakdown of vital medical equipment, including the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) system crucial for uninterrupted operations.

According to a JoyNews report, the erratic nature of the power outages has inflicted significant damage on critical hospital machinery, hampering healthcare delivery and productivity.



The unanticipated power disruptions have led to the malfunctioning of life-saving equipment, exacerbating the strain on medical resources at KATH and the Manhyia Government Hospital.



At KATH, a reliable UPS system failed to respond amidst the sporadic power interruptions, while the outages have also compromised the functionality of essential life support devices and critical medical apparatus.

Describing the situation as highly disruptive and damaging, sources note that the frequent power fluctuations, sometimes occurring within minutes, have caused extensive damage to various hospital appliances, with voltage plunging from 300 to 156 volts.



The Manhyia Government Hospital has also been adversely affected by the power outages, relying on standby generators to maintain essential services whenever power disruptions occur, albeit with consequential disruptions to hospital activities.