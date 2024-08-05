News

1

Power sector challenges well known – Builsa South MP on why Parliament rejected 250m-dollar loan

Clement Apaak Builsa South.png Dr. Clement Abas Apaak

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: A1radioonline

Dr. Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South, criticized the Ghanaian government's excessive borrowing, blaming it for the country’s economic woes rather than external factors like COVID-19 or the Russia-Ukraine war. He opposed a $250 million loan for the energy sector, questioning its $90 million consultancy allocation and previous mismanagement of funds.



Source: A1radioonline