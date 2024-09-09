News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Pray for EC – Bawumia tells Ghanaians

Bawumi43909434 Bawumia praised the EC’s role and expressed confidence in EC's ability

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

On September 9, 2024, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP’s presidential candidate, has urged Ghanaians to pray for the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure a smooth 2024 election.

Submitting his nomination forms, Bawumia, accompanied by his running mate and party leaders, noted this was the first time a sitting Vice President had done so.

He praised the EC’s role and expressed confidence in their ability to conduct a fair election.

EC Chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa assured that a special team is ensuring all candidates meet the requirements and that the process will be fair.

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com