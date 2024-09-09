Pray for EC – Bawumia tells Ghanaians

Bawumia praised the EC’s role and expressed confidence in EC's ability

On September 9, 2024, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP’s presidential candidate, has urged Ghanaians to pray for the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure a smooth 2024 election.

Submitting his nomination forms, Bawumia, accompanied by his running mate and party leaders, noted this was the first time a sitting Vice President had done so.



He praised the EC’s role and expressed confidence in their ability to conduct a fair election.

EC Chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa assured that a special team is ensuring all candidates meet the requirements and that the process will be fair.



