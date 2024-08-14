News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Pre-tertiary teacher unions upset with government over GHC600m arrears in 2nd-tier pension payments

Ignatius Baffour Awuah 630x420 Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Employment and Labour Minister

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Ghana’s pre-tertiary teacher unions—GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT—are protesting the government's failure to pay over GHC 600,000,000 in second-tier pension contributions, which have been in arrears for a year.

The Pensions Act mandates timely deductions and transfers of these funds, but the government has not complied, nor paid the associated penalties.

Union leaders warn that this delay affects retirees' pensions and could lead to significant unrest among teachers if unresolved.

They accuse the government of discriminatory practices and are demanding immediate payment.

Read full article

Source: 3news