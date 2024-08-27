Pre-tertiary unions bare teeth again at government over arrears in pension fund payment

The unions also highlighted unresolved issues, such as disparities in salary levels

Source: 3news

Pre-tertiary teacher unions in Ghana, including GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT, have given the government a three-week ultimatum to pay 12 months' pension arrears and distribute laptops owed to teachers.

They warned that if their demands are not met by September 16, 2024, members may withdraw their services.



The unions also highlighted unresolved issues, such as disparities in salary levels and delayed promotions.

They urged the government to act swiftly to address these concerns or face potential industrial action.



Read full article