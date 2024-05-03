Presbyterian hospital and Unilever Ghana celebrate zero maternal deaths milestone

Staff Of Uniliver Ghana Limited and Agogo Presby hospital

Presbyterian Hospital in Agogo, in collaboration with Unilever Ghana Limited, expressed gratitude to its staff for achieving zero maternal deaths in 2023, marking a significant milestone in the hospital's history.

During the 2024 May Day celebration, hospital management commended the dedication and teamwork of its health workers, emphasizing their role in effective healthcare delivery.



The event, attended by past and present staff, featured the distribution of Herbal Pepsodent products by Unilever Ghana Ltd. as a token of appreciation.

Both parties reiterated their commitment to eliminating maternal deaths and enhancing healthcare services.