Presidency rejects claims of politically motivated changes in the army

The Office of the President has categorically refuted media reports that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is planning to reshuffle the top hierarchy of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) with the aim of intimidating voters during the 2024 election.

In a statement issued on January 4, 2024, the presidency stated that the reports are “unfounded speculation” because there are currently no plans for changes in the leadership of the military.



It added that even though Akufo-Addo met the army chiefs no such discussions were had at the meeting.



“The Office of the President has taken note of a publication on social media alleging a deliberate attempt by the Presidency to orchestrate politically motivated changes within the hierarchy of the Armed Forces, with the sole aim of using the Military to brutalise citizens during the conduct of the December 7 general elections.



“Indeed, the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, held a meeting with Heads of Security agencies at Jubilee House on 2nd January 2024, a meeting which has become an annual feature on the President’s calendar at the beginning of the New Year. At these meetings, the Heads of Security agencies call on the President to offer him their best wishes for the coming year, with the President also using the opportunity to express his appreciation to them for their continued commitment to safeguarding the peace and stability of the nation,” parts of a statement signed by Eugene Arhin read.



It added, “Contrary to the allegations made in the publication on social media, no such discussions about changes to the hierarchy of the Armed Forces were held during the meeting”.



It added that the president and his government are committed to ensuring that the 2024 general elections are credible and transparent.

“The President assures Ghanaians that the 2024 general elections will be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner, devoid of electoral violence. Entities or persons who will attempt to disrupt the elections will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.”



It urged Ghanaians to desist from making such unfounded speculation because they endanger the peace and stability of the nation.



