News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

President Akufo-Addo attends Korea-Africa Summit

Last SONA Akufo Addo.jpeg President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 3 Jun 2024 Source: presidency.gov.gh

President Akufo-Addo has embarked on a trip to Seoul, Korea, to attend the Korea-Africa Summit, invited by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

He is leading a Ghanaian delegation including the Foreign Affairs Minister and officials from various ministries.

The summit, scheduled for 4th to 5th June, aims to strengthen Korea-Africa relations.

During his absence, Vice President Bawumia will act as President in accordance with the constitution.

Read full article

Source: presidency.gov.gh