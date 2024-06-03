President Akufo-Addo attends Korea-Africa Summit

Menu ›
Mon, 3 Jun 2024
President Akufo-Addo has embarked on a trip to Seoul, Korea, to attend the Korea-Africa Summit, invited by President Yoon Suk Yeol.
He is leading a Ghanaian delegation including the Foreign Affairs Minister and officials from various ministries.
The summit, scheduled for 4th to 5th June, aims to strengthen Korea-Africa relations.
During his absence, Vice President Bawumia will act as President in accordance with the constitution.
