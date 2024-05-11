President Akufo-Addo commissions Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport

Phase III is expected to be completed in September

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo officially commissioned the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi on Friday, May 10.

The renaming of the airport, formerly known as the Kumasi Airport, honors the 13th Ashanti King, Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh I.



The commissioning ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah. The airport is currently undergoing equipment testing for both domestic and international flights.



The airport's modernization is part of a larger plan to improve air travel in Ghana. It is estimated that around 800,000 air passengers will use the facility once it commences full operations by June 2024, easing the burden on travelers in the northern part of the country who currently have to travel long distances to Accra for international flights.

Construction on Phase II of the airport began in 2018, following the President's sod-cutting ceremony. This phase includes a terminal measuring approximately 12,000 square meters, meeting International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.



Phase III, expected to be completed in September, will include the use of a boarding bridge, an extension of the existing runway, a fire station, and an air traffic control system.