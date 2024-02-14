President Akufo-Addo emphasizes citizen participation in local governance

President Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo highlighted the significant strides made in decentralization, asserting that the government is now more connected with the people than ever in the country's history.

The President, represented by Dr. Eric Oduro Osae in an inaugural speech at Hohoe, underscored the advancements since the initiation of decentralization reforms in 1988, which started with 110 District Assemblies.



Emphasizing the role of Assembly Members, President Akufo-Addo outlined their mandate to deliberate, plan, mobilize resources, and make decisions, including crafting by-laws, to ensure the transformation of their districts.



He encouraged Members to establish strong partnerships and collaborations with local structures, including urban, town, zonal, and area councils, unit committees, traditional authorities, and other groups.



"At a time when efforts are being made to improve the mobilization of Internally Generated Funds (IGFs), I urge Members to work closely and create innovative ways of mobilizing resources for development within their areas," the President remarked.



He also announced government initiatives to equip the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) with state-of-the-art facilities to enhance Members' competence.

President Akufo-Addo stressed that good governance involves active citizen participation and urged the Assembly to create platforms, including town hall meetings and digitalized engagement tools, to enhance the relationship between duty bearers and citizens.



He reminded Members of their responsibilities to the electorate, emphasizing selflessness, devotion to duty, accountable stewardship, and the ability to articulate the needs of the people.



Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Daniel Noble Awume, acknowledged the historical progress in local governance since 1979 and emphasized the Members' crucial role in the growth and development of the Hohoe Municipality. He assured the Assembly's commitment to providing necessary support and logistics to help Members fulfill their mandate.



The swearing-in ceremony, conducted by Hohoe Magistrate Mr. John Evans Ocran, saw 25 Members, comprising 17 elected and eight government appointees, officially taking their oaths of office, allegiance, and secrecy.



The nationwide inauguration involves 259 out of 261 District Assemblies, with the tenure of Nkoranza South Municipal and Nkoranza North District Assemblies yet to conclude.