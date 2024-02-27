President Akufo-Addo moves to halt raw bauxite exports

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has recently announced that his administration is taking steps to intensify Ghana's industrialization drive by implementing the Four Project Agenda of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC).

Projects 1 and 2 are already underway, and last month, an agreement was signed for the implementation of Project 3.



“Mr. Speaker, to spur our industrialisation, we are implementing the Four Project Agenda of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), with Projects 1 and 2 having, already, taken off, and last month, we signed an agreement for the implementation of Project.”



As part of this endeavor, the President stated, “We will lay before this august House, at this First Meeting of this Session of Parliament, a Legislative Instrument to prohibit the export of bauxite in its raw state.”

This move aims to promote the value addition of bauxite locally to stimulate the country's industrialization.



“We are, also, in the concluding phase of discussions for the establishment of a four hundred and fifty million US dollar (US$450 million) refinery to refine the manganese we produce.”



This significant investment will further promote the value-addition strategy of the government, which seeks to enhance the country's economic growth through industrialization.