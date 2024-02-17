President Akufo-Addo receives letters of credence of seven envoys

President Akufo-Addo receiving the letters of credence

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 13th February 2024, received the Letters of Credence of seven new Envoys at a brief ceremony that was held at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The Envoys are Mr. Milutin Stanojević, Ambassador of Serbia, Mrs. Cecilia Obono Ndong, Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea, Mr. Pavel Bílek, Ambassador of Czech Republic, Mr. Manish Gupta, High Commissioner of India, Mr. Mohamed Bourhan Ali, Ambassador of Djibouti, Mr. Thomas Felix, Ambassador of Slovak Republic and Mrs. Carole Van Eyll, Ambassador of Belgium.



During the ceremony, Nana Akufo-Addo congratulated the Envoys and charged them to work hard during their tour of duty to enhance relations between Ghana and their respective countries at both the bilateral and multilateral levels.



He assured them of the Government’s support to make their tour of duty successful.

The Envoys, on their part, expressed their appreciation for the acceptance of their Letters of Credence while expressing their commitment to enhance the relations between Ghana and their respective countries.



Present at the ceremony were Senior Officials at the Presidency and the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong (MP).