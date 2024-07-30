President Akufo-Addo to launch District Road Improvement Program

DRIP aims to improve accessibility, reduce maintenance delays

Source: GBC Ghana Online

President Nana Akufo-Addo will launch the District Road Improvement Program (DRIP) on July 31, 2024, at Independence Square.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government, this initiative addresses poor road conditions in Ghana’s 275 constituencies, identified as a national security threat.



The program will provide districts with essential machinery, including backhoes and bulldozers, to enhance road maintenance.

Despite the timing close to elections, Minister Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah insists the program prioritizes urgent infrastructure needs over political considerations.



DRIP aims to improve accessibility, reduce maintenance delays, and bolster national security through better road conditions.



