President appointments Prof Yayra Dzakadzie as NaCCA boss

National Council for Curriculum Assessment

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie as the new Director-General of NaCCA, following the provisions of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act. Prof. Dzakadzie's appointment, effective pending board advice and Public Services Commission consultation, was confirmed by a June 24, 2024, appointment letter.





