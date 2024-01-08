President appoints Dr Osei Bonsu Dickson as Deputy National Security Coordinator

Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson is the new Deputy National Security Coordinator

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson as the Deputy National Security Coordinator.

A reliable source told the Ghana News Agency in Accra that Dr. Dickson brings a wealth of experience, spanning an impressive 25-year career in national security operations and legal affairs to his new role.



The source said prior to his appointment, Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson held numerous leadership positions within the Ministry of National Security, and is a highly respected expert in national security law, cyber and maritime policy.



“He has served as Chief Legal Advisor, Director for Security Governance, Director for Legal, Director for Intelligence Analysis and Director responsible for Policy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of National Security.

Dr. Dickson has served on the Board of the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC), Africa Center for Strategic Studies, Expresso Telecom Group, the Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC), among others”.



The source said many within the national security community have expressed excitement and satisfaction with President Akufo-Addo’s choice of the seasoned security operative and lawyer for the position.



“Some security experts, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared their joy over the President’s selection, highlighting the positive impact Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson’s experience and unique skills could have in advancing national security initiatives”.