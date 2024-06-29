News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

President appoints Prof Yayra Dzakadzie as NaCCA boss

NACCA 24.png National Council for Curriculum Assessment

Sat, 29 Jun 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie as the new Director-General of NaCCA, following the provisions of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act.

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie as the new Director-General of NaCCA, following the provisions of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act. Prof. Dzakadzie's appointment, effective pending board advice and Public Services Commission consultation, was confirmed by a June 24, 2024, appointment letter.



Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com